Roy M. Smith
6/20/1951 - 10/27/2020
Roy M. Smith, 69, of Stroudsburg, died early Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Linda (Bellini) Smith with whom he shared 44 years of marriage on September 5th.
Born on June 20, 1951 in Ridgewood, NJ, he was the son of Catherine (Hoek) Trible of Mt. Arlington, NJ and the late Philip Smith. He was a resident of Monroe County for the past 38 years having previously lived in Lake Stockholm, Palisades Park and Ridgewood, NJ.
Roy served in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal from 1970 to 1974.
He worked for Prentice-Hall and Deluxe Check Printers; and owned Printmaster for six years. For twenty five years he worked for Central Pocono Ambulance as an EMT, Paramedic and Operations Manager.
Roy was a member of Saw Creek Hunting and Fishing Club and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping and Disney.
In addition to his wife and mother, surviving are two children, Christopher Smith and wife Holly of Henryville and Laurie Roof and husband Tim of Nazareth; four grandchildren, Alexis Roof and Blake Roof both of Nazareth, and Brandon Smith and Breana Smith both of Henryville; a sister, Karen Berger of Mt. Arlington, NJ; and sister in law and brother in law, Susan and Robert Gianni of Barnegat, NJ. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step father, Joseph Trible.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation will be private with burial at the convenience of the family in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Marine Corps Toys for Tots program at www.toysfortots.org
.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com