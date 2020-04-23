Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Rozenia Rogers

Rozenia Rogers Obituary
Rozenia Rogers
04/23/2020
Rozenia Rogers 79 of Tobyhanna, Pa. passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus Easton, Pa. She was the widow of Harry Rogers. Born in Columbia, South Carolina she was the daughter of Mary May.
Rozenia was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 20 years and prior to that she resided in the Bronx, New York area. She was employed at the Albert Einstein Hospital In New York City working in the surgical supply unit for many years. She was of the Baptist faith.
Rozenia is survived by a daughter Shelia Rogers and her husband Alfred Michael of Tobyhanna, Pa. and 2 grandchildren: Raven Higgission-Rogers and Ashlie Rogers Shearer. She was preceded in death by Harold Eugene Rogers and Patrician Ann Rogers.
Private family graveside services will be held on Monday April 17, 2020 in the Stroudsburg Cemetery. Burial will follow the services. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafunerlhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
