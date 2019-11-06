Home

Rupert E. Jack Obituary
Rupert E. Jack
11/3/2019
Rupert E. Jack 83 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. He was the loving husband of Myrtlyn (Barker) Jack. Born in West Coast Berbice, Guyana; Jack was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 7 years and prior to that he resided in the Guyana and Brooklyn, New York areas. He was employed as a carpenter most of his life and he was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his wife Myrtlyn he is survived by three daughters: Shondell Brown of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., Beverly Jack of Blakeslee, Pa. and Malika Williams of Guyana and many other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 at 2:00pm from the Seventh Day Adventist Church 1993 West Main St. Stroudsburg, Pa. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the time of the services at the church. Burial will be in Guyana at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
