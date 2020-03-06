|
Ruth F. Kresge
3/3/1943 - 3/4/2020
Ruth F. Kresge, 77, of Lehighton passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown. She was a wonderful wife and companion of Russell Kresge for 33 years and Russ will miss the love of his life and her great sense of humor.
Born on March 3, 1943 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ella (Lieb) Flory. Ruth loved growing up in East Stroudsburg and always enjoyed spending her summers at her family's lake house on Lake Analomink.
She was a 1961 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School, a graduate of Kutztown University with a Bachelors' Degree in Elementary and Special Education and She also received her Masters' Degree in Special Education from Lehigh University.
Ruth worked as special education teacher for the Lehighton Area School District for 28 years, retiring in 2001.
She was a member of Ben Salem United Church of Christ in Lehighton.
Ruth enjoyed gardening, baking, was a lover of dogs and she was always willing to help others. Ruth most of all loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband; Sons, Bob Whittaker husband of Jeff Green of North Carolina, David Whittaker of Colorado, Steve Kresge husband of Colette of Lehighton, Greg Kresge husband of Susan of Douglasville and Tom Kresge husband of Betty Anne of Nazareth; Grandchildren, Gabe, Nathaniel, Drew, Matt, Alyssa, Lauren and Ryan; Brothers, Edward Flory husband of Gail of East Stroudsburg and Richard Flory husband of Ann of California and Brother-in-Law, Earl Ervey of New Jersey.
She was predeceased by her sister, Susan Ervey.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10th at 1PM at Schaeffer Funeral Home 3rd & Alum Streets Lehighton with Reverend Philip Spohn officiating. Prior to the service on March 10th, a calling will be held from 11:30AM-1PM at the funeral home. Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Hope Foundation Fund at Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute at give.lvhn.org
