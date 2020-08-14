Ruth Glaeser
8/30/1935 - 8/13/2020
Ruth Glaeser, 84, of Long Pond, passed away early Thursday morning August 13, 2020 at her home while under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Ruth was born in Manhattan, New York on August 30, 1935, a daughter of the late Wilhelm and Agnes (Koehler) Beisiegel. Ruth graduated from Franklyn K. Lane High School, Queens, New York. She obtained a position in banking that later lead to a legal secretary position with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Law Firm in Manhattan. Ruth held that position for over 30 years until she retired. Following her retirement, she relocated to Long Pond.
Ruth was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Embroiderer's Guild of America (Pocono Chapter). She enjoyed swimming, gardening, watching the animals near her home and nature.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband, Heinz Glaeser in 1990.
Surviving is her son, Paul Glaeser of Phoenixville, PA; daughter, Christina Moore and her husband, Christopher, of Higganum, Connecticut: brother, Dieter Beisiegel and his wife, Janet of Harriman, New York; and sister, Edith Keck and her husband, Paul of Pleasant Valley New York; grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Angelica and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Lilana; nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held on Sunday August 16, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono.
Rev. Pastor Peter Richert will conduct a memorial service at 5:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Private cremation will be held at the convenience of the family.
If you wish to make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
in tribute to Ruth, you may do so at the following location: https://act.alz.org
Attendants are asked to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Masks are required.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com.
Yanac Funeral Home
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono yanacfuneralhome.com