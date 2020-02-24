|
|
Ruth Mogilefsky
4/7/1927 - 2/24/2020
Ruth Mogilefsky, 92, of West Chester formerly of North Miami Beach, FL passed away February 24th at Maris Grove Senior Living Community in Glen Mills. She was the wife of the late Alexander who passed away in 1986. Born in Philadelphia on April 7, 1927, daughter of the late Jack & Betty (Schwartz) Schaff. Ruth had worked as a registered nurse for 25 years at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Phila. Ruth is survived by 2 daughters: Lois Bryman (Jeffery) of West Chester and Robin Mamolou (Paul) of Roslyn; 3 grandchildren: Jacob Mamolou, Alexandra Mamolou (Eugene Vaynberg) and Dr. Gregory Bryman (Fatima Santiano) and one great granddaughter: Elliot Bess Vaynberg. Graveside services will be held 12 pm, February 26, 2020 at Temple Israel Cemetery in Weissport, PA.
Gower Funeral Home
Rt. 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020