Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
(570) 421-8383
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Ruth O. Place


1921 - 2020
Ruth O. Place Obituary
Ruth O. Place
10/12/1921 - 03/08/2020
Ruth O. Place, 98, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Sunday March 08, 2020 at The Gardens for Memory Care, Easton. She was the beloved wife of John C. Place Sr. they shared 72 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.
Born October 12, 1921 in Middle Smithfield, PA, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Florence (Courtright) Overfield.
Ruth was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She graduated from the East Stroudsburg High School class of 1940. She was a homemaker and cared for their 5 children. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, puzzles, sewing, paint by number, embroidery and crocheting.
Ruth was member of the Middle Smithfield Evangelical Presbyterian Church and she was an Eastern Star.
Surviving are 3 sons and 2 daughters: John C. Place, Jr. and his wife Bessie; Horton Place and his wife Cassandra; Pardee Place and his wife Beverly; Joanne Nelson and Helen Tucker; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 9 great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband John and parents; she is preceded in death by; sister Helen Sirola; son in laws, Lee Tucker and Walter Nelson.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am followed immediately by a funeral service that will be officiated by Pastor David Felker at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will be in Middle Smithfield Evangelical Presbyterian Church Cemetery, East Stroudsburg.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ruth to , North East Chapter, 63 N. Franklin Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18701.
Online memorial contributions may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
