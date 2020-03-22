|
Ruth Tarr Eyer
9/17/1934 - 3/21/2020
Our beloved mother and honored teacher Ruth Tarr Eyer, born September 17, 1934, passed peacefully into the arms of God on March 21, 2020. There she was met by her husband of 56 years William Harding Eyer. The days prior to her passing was filled by visits from her large extended family.
A 1952 graduate of Stroudsburg High School and 1956 graduate of East Stroudsburg State Teachers College, our mother was a teacher for over 32 years with the majority of her career spent educating people with special needs.
In 1987 she was honored by the Colonial Northampton Intermediate Unit 20, as Teacher of the Year.
She volunteered 18 years with the Easter Seals Society of Monroe County. She was given the Brace for an Ace award in 1982 for her service.
She was also honored by the Burnley Workshop of the Poconos receiving the James H. Trent Jr. award for her work promoting the needs of their organization.
Born Ruth Rita Tarr to William and Ruth (Langan) Tarr. She was predeceased by her sisters Patricia and Kathleen, her husband William H. Eyer and a grandson Austin Eyer. She is survived by her three sons and their families:
William Eyer and wife Deborah, their children Kaitlyn, Alex and his fiancé Lisa and their children Brayden, Wyatt and Alex Jr.
Robert Eyer and wife Jody and their children Brianna and husband AJ, Natalie and husband Chad and Scott and wife Gabby.
Frederick Eyer and wife Lourdes and children Angela and William and great-grandson James.
Our mother presided with pride and joy as matriarch of her extended family showering all with her love, her knowledge, her love of life and her sense of humor. To everyone she was "Grammy".
To friends and family, we ask that all hold her in their hearts for a while longer due to the National Emergency the family is postponing any funeral and memorial services until it is deemed safe to do so. Information will be announced by the family when memorials befitting our mother's Irish Catholic heritage will be held.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020