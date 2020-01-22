|
|
Ryan McMail
01/19/2020
Ryan McMail, 34, of Westfield, New Jersey, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Mariella McMail.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of Vincent J. and Veronica McMail of Tobyhanna. Ryan graduated from Pocono Mountain West High School in 2003. He worked for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 102 in Parsippany, New Jersey.
In addition to his wife, and parents, he is survived by his brother, Vincent McMail and sister Erin McMail of Tobyanna; mother and father-in-law, Al and Maribel Amjady of Westfield, New Jersey; brother-in-law, Michael Amjady; beloved niece and nephews: Vincent McMail, Arwen Maynes, and Zamir Martinez; and countless friends who were like family, who his life has touched.
There will be a viewing from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 25 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020