Ryan Michael Augello
12/13/2019
Ryan Michael Augello 38 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Friday Dec. 13, 2019. He was the loving son of Peggy A. Augello and Norman Dunstane of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. Ryan resided most of his life in the E. Stroudsburg area graduating from the East Stroudsburg High School South.
He worked as a lawn and tree specialist for the Cut It Right Tree Service in E. Stroudsburg for the past several years. He was of the catholic faith. Ryan was a very loving and caring person and he will be missed by all his family and friends.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his father Richard Pascarella of East North Port, New York, Paternal grandmother Filomena Pascarella, sister, Danielle Dunstane Belton of North Port, Fl. his girlfriend, Shelly Rajnish and his aunts and uncles: Thomas Augello, Patricia Webb, Charles Augello, William Augello, James Augello, Susan, Theresa and Debra and several other cousins.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday Dec.17, 2019 from 2-4:00p-m at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. followed by a funeral service starting at 4:00pm with Pastor Philip Filo officiating.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019