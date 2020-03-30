|
|
Ryan Robert Karasek
3/28/2020
Mr. Ryan Robert Karasek, 45, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Reading Hospital after a long illness.
He was the husband of Toni M. (Nocera) Karasek.
Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Pietro "Peter", husband of Joanne Karasek of Bangor, and Elaine, wife of Craig Seaman of Auburn.
Ryan was employed at Clover Farms Diary. He was a member of Teamsters Local No. 429. Ryan enjoyed cabinetmaking, stick carving, hunting, fishing, canoeing, throwing tomahawks, playing clash of clans and loved going to muzzle loader shoots.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his children: Evan, Nathan and AnnaMarie Karasek; sister, Nicole, wife of Joe Ruggiero of Bangor, and brother, Eric, husband of Abby Karasek of East Stroudsburg.
Funeral Service and Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton
gilesandyeckley.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020