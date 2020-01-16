|
|
Sabra P. Flory
5/8/1955 - 1/14/2020
Sabra P. Flory, age 64 of Greentown passed away Wednesday, January 14th at her home.
Sabra was born in Allentown on May 8, 1955, daughter of John F. Flory of Nazareth and the late Norma (Prutzman) Flory.
She had worked as a Registered Nurse for several Health Care facilities throughout the Lehigh Valley.
We have been blessed with the presence of Sabra in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her father: John F. Flory and his wife Joan of Nazareth; her brothers: John "Jack" P. Flory of Greeley and Alan P. Flory and his wife Colette of Pen Argyl. She is also survived by two step-brothers: Father Edward J. Quinnan of Brooklyn, NY; Father Michael F. Quinnan of Brodheadsville; three step-sisters: Clare McWilliam of Williamsport; Colleen J. Roe of Nazareth and Kathleen B. Miller and her husband Byron of SC.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020