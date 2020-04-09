|
Samuel "Sonny" Christ
4/8/2020
Samuel "Sonny" Christ, Moscow, died early Wednesday morning at home surrounded by his family. His wife of 46 years was the former Delores "Dolly" Miller who died in 2016.
Born 1939 in South Sterling, he was the son of the late Samuel Ruben and Cora Vera Tisdel Christ and was a member of the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church. Prior to his retirement he worked at Reichman's Glass Factory, Edinger Wyckoff, INC., and a custodian at South Elementary of Wallenpaupack. He and his wife lovingly served as foster parents and he was also a lifetime member of the GDS Fair.
He was the greatest father ever! He will be deeply missed.
Surviving are daughters, Milly Grason and her husband Donny of Browndale, Missy Christ of Hamlin, Holly Christ of Stroudsburg and Sunny Christ of Hamlin; grandchildren, Christopher Nicks-VanLouvender, Timothy Grason, Matthew Summo, and Suzanne Grason; 3 great grandson, Xavier Mojica; Christian Gordon and Dorian Richard Samuel Grason and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Scott VanLouvender and a sister Doris Brink.
There will be no public service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
