Samuel J. Richardson
Samuel J. Richardson
08/22/2020
Samuel J. Richardson, 88, of Long Pond passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono. He was the husband of Rosalie (Scaglione) Richardson with whom he had been with for 47 years. Samuel was born in South Bend, Ind., to the late James and Lucinda (Smith) Richardson.
Samuel was of the Methodist faith. He was in the U.S. Army, and later went on to graduate from Indiana State University with a degree in Teaching and Education. During his time at Indiana State, he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for Basketball. Samuel went on to become a teacher.
In addition to his wife, Samuel is survived by his children, Stephen Richardson, Janet Jones, Joseph Richardson, and LaCretia Richardson; grandchildren, Brianna and Terrace Richardson; and great-grandchildren, Trent and Trinity Richardson.
Cremation will be private with a memorial service and military honors held at a late date. Burial will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
