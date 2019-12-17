|
Samuel Joseph Smith
12/11/2019
Samuel Joseph Smith infant son of Anthony Fennell of Tannersville, Pa. and Kelly Smith of Honesdale, Pa. went to heaven on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Funeral services will we held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00am from the Honesdale Community Church 1113 Church St. Honesdale, Pa. 18421 with Pastor Tim officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:00am until the time of the services at the church. Burial will follow in the Stroudsburg Cemetery, Stroudsburg, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019