Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Samuel Joseph Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Joseph Smith Obituary
Samuel Joseph Smith
12/11/2019
Samuel Joseph Smith infant son of Anthony Fennell of Tannersville, Pa. and Kelly Smith of Honesdale, Pa. went to heaven on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Funeral services will we held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00am from the Honesdale Community Church 1113 Church St. Honesdale, Pa. 18421 with Pastor Tim officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:00am until the time of the services at the church. Burial will follow in the Stroudsburg Cemetery, Stroudsburg, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -