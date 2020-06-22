Sandra E. Fulton6/22/2020Sandra E. Fulton, 80, of East Stroudsburg, PA passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. she was the daughter of Samuel and Ernestine (Cobb) Burns. Sandra was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 3 years and prior to that she resided in the Brooklyn, New York area.She worked as a secretary for the Rent Control Department in Brooklyn, New York for many years. She was of the catholic faith.Sandra is survived by a daughter Cyd C. Fulton of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and a son Cecil Fulton of Georgia, 4 grandchildren and a brother Meredith Burns.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg, PA 18360.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg