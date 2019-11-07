|
Sandra J. Conklin
11/6/2019
Sandra J. Conklin 56 of Saylorsburg, Pa. died on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019. Born in Denville, N.J. she was the daughter of John Hunt of Flanders, N.J. and the late Patricia (Gould) Hunt.
Sandy was a resident of the Saylorsburg area for the past 30 years. In her early years she worked at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, N.J. and later was a school bus driver for the Pleasant Valley School District for 10 years and was a secretary for special needs at the Stroudsburg High School. Sandy love for animals was unconditional .
She is survived by 2 daughters: Ashley Shroba and her husband Matthew of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and Kelly Conklin and her fiancé Ryan Liranzo of Bangor, 3 grandchildren: Aria, Olivia and Elias her siblings Kathy, John and his wife Sue, Michael and his wife Robin Hunt all of New Jersey, 2 nephews Jason and D.J., her good friend and care giver Dolly and Warren Whittaker and her companion Jay Calvi of Macungie, Pa.
Cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St. Stroudsburg, Pa.
