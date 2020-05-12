|
|
Sandra J. Stockman
05/10/2020
Sandra J. Stockman, 82, of East Stroudsburg passed away in Upper Darby, PA on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the widow of the late Howard Stockman who passed away in 2019. Born in East Orange, NJ Sandra was the daughter of the late Leonard and Vivian (Jay) Hain.
Sandra was currently living in Upper Darby with her son, but had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 6 years and prior to that in Florida and New Jersey. Sandra worked as a data input tech for most of her life.
Sandra is survived by her children; Denise Sayre, Dale Stockman, Tina Conroy, Robert Stockman Jr., Jeffrey Fresh and Mark Stockman. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and her brother Robert Hain of Vermont. Cremation will be private and is entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020