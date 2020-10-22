1/
Sandra J. Watts
1948 - 2020
Sandra J. Watts
12/19/1948 - 10/21/2020
Sandra J. Watts, 71, of Shawnee-on-Delaware, died early Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. She was the wife of Paul J. Watts with whom she shared 37 years of marriage.
Born on December 19, 1948 in McHenry, IL, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Dorothy Hoffman; and lived in Shawnee since 1995, moving from Patchogue, L.I., NY.
Sandi worked as a medical and clinical assistant at Stony Brook University Hospital where she received many awards, and thanks from her patients. She was the ultimate caregiver, always thinking of others needs before her own. She never met a child or animal that she didn't love and they always loved her in return.
In addition to her husband, surviving are two daughters, Lisa and Gina; a sister, Sharon; two nephews, Matthew and Daniel; and a niece, Julie. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robbi and Jerry.
A private viewing will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to ASPCA or another animal care agency of your choice.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
