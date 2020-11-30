Sandra Luongo11/28/2020Sandra Postupack Luongo passed away on November 28, 2020 at home with her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandra was born on April 13, 1946 in Hazleton, PA. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Wandishin) Postupack and the wife of Daniel J. Luongo, who passed away in 2014.Sandra graduated from Hazleton High School then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in English from Misericordia University, followed by a Master of Science Degree in Education from Wilkes University. She taught high school English and Theatre at Hazleton High School, then went on to teach English at Penn State University - Allentown campus. She was also an adjunct professor at East Stroudsburg University where she taught English. Sandra was a member of the Church of Saint Luke, a member of the Church Choir, and a devoted member of the Carmelites. She participated in the Pocono Concert Chorale and served as a volunteer for several years with Meals on Wheels and Catholic Social Services.Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie Hunter Yamulla, and husband Daniel Luongo. She is survived by her sister Donna Piccione and her husband Dominick and children Rachael and Joseph, sister Mary Frances Postupack, and stepdaughters: Julie Luongo and her husband Michael, Lisa Luongo, and Sarah Luongo McCarroll and her husband James and their children Sheamus, Tierney and Blaise.Due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns and restrictions, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 North 5Th StreetStroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360