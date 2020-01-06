|
Sandra Ramos
6/11/1955 - 12/30/2019
Sandra Ramos, 64, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away December 30, 2019 in the VNA Hospice House of Monroe County. Born in Stroudsburg, PA on June 11, 1955 she was the daughter of the Late Jenaro and Luvenia Ramos. Sandra granduated from Pocono Mt. High school in 1973 and went on to earn her Bachelors Degree from Cornell University in 1977 and a masters in Social work from New York University in 1980.
Sandra worked for the State of New York as a social worker for 25 years and for the Pocono Tourism Center retiring in 2005.
She was preceded in death by her Parents. She leaves to mourn her passing her sister Maria Ramos of Stroudsburg, PA extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 11AM in the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church 83 S. Courtland Street,
East Stroudsburg. Viewing will be in the church from 10-11AM.
Interment will follow services in Stroudsburg Cemetery. Arrangements for Sandra have been entrusted to the Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. 1310-1314 Hamilton St. Allentown, PA 18102. You may shared memories with the family at www.JBcares.com
Judd-Beville Funeral Home
1310-1314 Hamilton St., Allentown
JBcares.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020