Sandra Sue Herman08/30/1954 - 06/15/2020Sandra Sue Herman, 65, of Tobyhanna passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was the loving wife of Leonard Herman for 44 years. Sandra was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 30, 1954 the daughter of Gertrude (Amsterdam) and Isador Blumberg.In addition to her husband she is survived by survived by four daughters Trudy Lee of Greenburg NY, Anne Herman of Nicholson, PA, Melanie Herman of Sunbury, PA and Jean Herman of Orlando, Fl. and her grandson Jeremy Lee.Sandra was devoted to her family who love her dearly and miss her terribly.A traditional Jewish burial will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:45 at The New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, New York. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the service will only be for immediate family.Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 N 5th St, Stroudsburg