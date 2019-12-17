|
|
Sandy M. Amerman
1/8/1964 - 12/10/2019
Sandy M. (Klimek) Amerman age 55 of Albrightsville, PA formerly of Browns Mills, NJ passed away December 10, 2019 at her home in Albrightsville.
She was the wife of the late Michael F. Amerman who passed away on December 10th at home.
She was born in Point Pleasant, NJ on January 8, 1964, daughter of the late Stanley and Irene (Archacki) Klimek.
Sandy had worked as a secretary for NADA Auto Auction in Bordentown, NJ for several years before becoming disabled.
Sandy is survived by a brother in law: Todd Amerman of Marlton, NJ, Nephews, Cory Amerman of Eastampton, NJ, Cole Amerman of Winter Garden, FL and her father in law: Frank Amerman of Eastampton, NJ. She was preceded in death by a son: Michael Paul Klimek on June 20, 1984.
Family requests that no flowers be sent and in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 in their name. Sandy loved animals and this would be the best way to honor them.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019