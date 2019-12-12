|
Santina E. Furtado
1/15/1987 - 12/10/2019
Santina E. Furtado, age 32 of Stroudsburg passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, December 10th at her home.
Santina was born in Edison, NJ on January 15, 1987, daughter of the Tina (DeLuca) Furtado of Kunkletown and the late Frank Furtado.
She had worked as a Sales Clerk at Wawa in Stroudsburg. She had also worked at the Shoprite in Stroudsburg.
Santina was a member of New Covenant World Outreach Church in Brodheadsville.
We have been blessed with the presence of Santina in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her Mother: Tina Furtado and her step-father: William McCormick of Kunkletown; her brother: Steven Furtado and his wife Amber Lutz of Brodheadsville; her grandmothers: Cynthia DeLuca of Pearl City, HI and Marie-France Furtado of Brick, NJ and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 4 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Saturday, December 21st from 3 pm until time of service at the funeral home.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Santina E. Furtado to: AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe), P.O Box 13 Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019