Sara A. Cooley-Gramauskis
09/07/195 - 04/30/2020
Sara A. Cooley-Gramauskis, 94, formerly of Easton, Pa., and Frenchtown, N.J., died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home that she shared with her son, Ray "Skip" Scheetz and his husband, Michael Perry, in Stroudsburg, Pa.
Born September 7, 1925, in Easton, she was a daughter of the late William and Emma (Miller) Laubach.
Her husbands, Ray C. Scheetz Sr., with whom she co-owned Frenchtown Plumbing and Heating, Benjamin Cooley, and Joseph Gramauskis, died earlier.
Sara was a dance instructor and taught tap dancing to senior citizens into her 90s. She also worked at Yale Materials Handling, Flemington, N.J.
Surviving with her son and son-in-law, Skip and Michael, are a daughter, Gail Schramel and her husband, Glenn, of Northampton, Pa.; a step-son, Harry Cooley; a brother, Earl Laubach; a sister, Lois Laubach; six grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Her son, Leslie William Scheetz; a brother, William Laubach, and four sisters, Emily Laubach, Anna Malarchik, Virginia Taylor, and Geraldine Berkman, died earlier.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be offered at the funeral home's Web site listed below.
The Ashton Funeral Home
1337 Northampton St., Easton, PA 18042
AshtonFuneralHome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020