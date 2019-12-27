|
|
Sarah A. Jones
3/17/1922 - 12/19/2019
Sarah A. Jones, 97, of Saylorsburg passed away on Thursday, December 19 in the St. Luke's Hospice House. She is now resting, awaiting the hope of a resurrection after a life of dedication to Jehovah God.
She was the wife of the late William Jones.
Sarah was born on March 17, 1922 in Wind Gap and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha (Wagner) Metz.
She graduated from Pen Argyl High School and then East Stroudsburg State Teachers College with a teaching degree. She taught science most of her career at Pleasant Valley High School, retiring from full time teaching in 1987. She continued as a substitute teacher until 2015. She taught for nearly seventy years, spanning four generations of students. Teaching was her passion and it exhilarated and energized her. She loved it when she ignited a child's curiosity.
She became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in June of 1952 and attended the Kingdom Hall in Brodheadsville. She was an avid piano player and performed with two of her brothers in a "Big Band" ensemble in the late 40's. She loved gardening and maintaining her property in Saylorsburg, where she lived for over sixty years. She also enjoyed word games and telling jokes.
She is survived by eleven nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy Jones, her son Gary Jones and three brothers, Harold Metz of McConnellsburg, LeRoy Metz of Baltimore, MD and Morris Metz of Easton.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville.
Please continue to check our website for possible memorial contributions.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019