Sarah K. Frantz
12/16/1927 - 12/26/2019
Sarah K. (Metropoulos) Frantz, 92, of Stroudsburg, passed away December 26, 2019, at the Spring Village, Pocono. She was the wife of the late Bernard Louis Frantz, who died December 5, 2014.
Born December 16, 1927, in Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late George Metropoulos Sr. and Mary (Butts) Metropoulos Mink.
She was an active member of the Church of Saint Luke, Stroudsburg, where she worked as the housekeeper in the Church Rectory for many years.
Sarah loved to clean, cook, and bake. She will be remembered by many for her Christmas Kourambiedes. Family was always everything to her and she adored her grandchildren.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Susan Frantz Wyckoff and her husband, Thomas, and their son, Holt, her son, Michael Frantz and his children, Cody and Abby, and her son, James Frantz and his wife, Susan, and their children, Kaila and Elias.
She was preceded in death by her brother, George Metropoulos Jr. and her sister, Eleanor Siegfried. Her beloved sister-in-law, Rose Metropoulos, passed away the very next day, December 27, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2, at the Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, with Father Carmen J. Perry as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg. There will be a viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th S., Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg PA 18360 or to the , 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago IL 60601.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019