Scott Alan Valenze Sr.05-29-1969 - 09/01/2020Scott Alan Valenze Sr., 51, of Canadensis, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of Maria (Diaz) Valenze; a marriage lasting 19 years strong.Scott was born May 29, 1969, in East Stroudsburg. He was raised in the Poconos, by his parents, the late Alfred "Sam" Valenze and surviving mother, Shirley (Hawk) Valenze.He was a life-long resident of Canadensis, and loved his family to the fullest. He was very talkative, making conversations wherever he went. He was a very hard worker who loved his jobs at Liz Claiborne and running forklifts at Johnson & Johnson. Scott was best known for his passion of heavy metal music; Ozzy Osbourne was his favorite artist. The Pittsburgh Steelers was his favorite football team, adorning himself and his home with their paraphernalia. When he wasn't working you could bet he would be spending quality time relaxing on his porch. He also enjoyed elephants, strawberries, Star Trek, The Walking Dead, and his favorite movie, Braveheart. We love you and we will miss your candid personality and all of your funny catch phrases.In addition to his wife and mother, Scott is survived by four children, sons, Scott Valenze Jr. and Michael Valenze, and daughters, Angelia (Valenze) Quiles and Jennie Valenze. He also is survived by his brother, Matthew Valenze; grandson, Joshua Quiles; and many aunts, uncles nieces and nephews.Services will take place Sunday, October 4, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Private burial will take place in Blakeslee Cemetery.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360