Scott C. Whyte9/23/1962 - 6/13/2020Scott C. Whyte, 57 of Spring Brook Twp. died early Saturday morning in Allied Hospice in Scranton surrounded by his loving family.Born September 23, 1962 in Albuquerque, NM, he is the son of Gloria D. (Berryman) Whyte of Canadensis and the late William F. Whyte.Scott was employed in construction for many years. Scott loved fishing and camping; and a passion for restoring cars; and was a die hard PhiladelphiaEagles fan.Surviving in addition to his mother are his children: Victoria L. Smith and husband David of Spring Brook Twp.,; his sons: Scott D. Whyte of Jessup, Samuel W. Whyte and wife Melissa of Jessup, and Thomas R. Whyte, and companion Kayla Lesh of Canadensis; and (7) grandchildrenScott is also survived by his former wife ElenaLangille.Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Hollisterville Baptist Church 23 Pond Road Salem Twp. with Pastor James Sheridan, pastor as officiating clergy. Friends and family will be received on Thursday from6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the churchInterment and rite of committal will be conducted at Maple Hill Cemetery - Hanover Township, PA Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homesof Moscow and Scranton, PA For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website and Facebook page.Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes1810 Sanderson Ave, Scranton