Scott D. Hall
2020
Scott D. Hall, 63, of Tannersville, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe in Bartonsville. He was the loving companion of 12 years to Marcie Milnamow of East Stroudsburg.
Born in Passaic, New Jersey, he was a son of Douglas and Janice (Kutka) Hall of Sparta, New Jersey.
He graduated from Class of 1975, Roxbury High School, Succasunna, New Jersey. A proud Veteran, Scott served in the United States Army from 1978 to 1982, where he was an Atomic Demolition Specialist. During his working career, he was a Project Manager for Lake Naomi Club in Pocono Pines for 14 years, and prior to that the Hideout in Lake Ariel. In addition to loving his job, he enjoyed the outdoors, going to the Jersey Shore and the gym, gardening, spending time with his dog, and cheering on or cursing at the New York Giants.
In addition to his parents, and companion, he is survived by his son, Jaison Hall of Tannersville; daughter, Kayla Hall of Mulberry, Florida; brother, Wayne Hall of Mine Hill, New Jersey; sisters: Brenda Hall of Kempner, Texas; and Judith Hall-Quinones and her husband, Manny of Lyndhurst, New Jersey; nephews: Connor Alburtus and Sterling Hall; and his beloved dog, Kilo.
There will be a viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, December 7 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Bob Amundson will conduct a service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors are private.
In lieu of flowers, or cards, the family has requested a donation be sent to the Valor Clinic Foundation In Memory / Honor of Scott Hall: website: valorclinic.org
.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco