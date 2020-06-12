Scott Hatch

Scott Hatch6/12/2020Scott Hatch, 56, of Stroudsburg passed away peacefully the morning of Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice House, East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Kathy (McGinley) Hatch for 31 years. Born in Warminster, PA he was the son of Bela and Dorothy (Keys) Hatch.Scott had worked as an Stock Clerk Manager at Weis Supermarket, where he had been employed for the past 36 years.In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by his children; Brian Hatch and wife Emmellene, Stephanie Grampp and husband Mike, John Mahoney Jr. and wife Jenny, Danny Mahoney and girlfriend Hadassah, along with grandchildren; Killian and Coraline Hatch, Lillian Grampp, Autumn Mahoney, and Noah Mahoney. Also loving companions; Leia, Sophie and Lilly. Siblings; Teri Barron, Bela (Skip) Hatch, Virginia LeBar and husband Ed, and Rob Hatch.Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg