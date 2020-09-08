1/1
Dr. Scott M. Bitet
1960 - 2020
1/22/1960 - 9/3/2020
Dr. Scott M. Bitet, 60, of Hamilton Township, died Thursday morning, September 3, 2020, while under hospice care at home. He was the husband of Evelyn (Figueroa) Bitet with whom he shared thirty years of marriage.
Born on January 22, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Michael and Marie (Bagnasco) Bitet.
He attended Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, GA and earned diplomat status in children's chiropractic from New York Chiropractic College. Scott had chiropractor practices in New York and Brodheadsville.
He was a member of Calvary Chapel in Sciota.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, Erica Liz and husband Martin of Orlando, FL and Christian Bitet at home; four grandchildren, Jenna Torres, Joseph Mercardo, Kayla Mercardo and Gabriel Liz; ten great grandchildren; three brothers, Vincent Bitet and wife Annette of Smithtown, NY, Craig Bitet and wife Sheryl of Lake Ariel and Glen Bitet and wife Lucille of Howard Beach, NY; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Doreen Torres; and granddaughter, Treasure Gonzalez.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00PM on Wednesday, September 9, at Buena Vista Cemetery, Route 209, Brodheadsville. Viewing will be private.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Buena Vista Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
