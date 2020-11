Or Copy this URL to Share

Sergio A. Rigol

10/16/1930 - 11/22/2020

Born October 16, 1930 in Havana, Cuba. Died November 22, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont. Survived by his wife Gretchen Wyckoff Rigol. No services planned at this time.



