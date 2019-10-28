|
Seymour Thomas Percival, III
7/6/1936 - 10/26/2019
Seymour Thomas Percival, III, 83, of Mount Bethel, PA passed away Saturday, October 26th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem.
Tom was born in Scranton, PA on July 6, 1936, a son of the late Rev. Seymour Thomas Percival II and Elsie Elizabeth (Green) Percival.
He was the husband of Grace (Morris) Percival. They celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary this past July. Tom was employed as a branch manager at former Core State Bank in Trenton, NJ until retiring in 1991. After retiring Tom was a school bus driver for the Bangor Area School District.
He was an active member of Mt. Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Mount Bethel, PA. Tom was involved in Stephen's Ministry, the adult choir, bell choir, and the Boys Club at the church. Throughout his life, Tom was active in participating in various musical and outreach ministries in his churches.
In addition to his loving wife Grace, Tom is survived by two daughters, Ginny Cashuric, wife of Joe and Suzanne Percival, a son, J. David Percival, husband of Tracy, two brothers, Milt Percival, husband of Amy and Chap Percival husband of Bonnie, 7 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and several stepchildren. Tom is preceded in death by a brother Bob Percival.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 1 at 4 PM at Mount Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 1270 Belvidere Corner Rd, Mt Bethel, PA with Pastor Chris Priestaf and Pastor Dan Christenson officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 1st from 3 to 4 PM at the church. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 4 Lillian Lane, "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 1270 Belvidere Corner Road, Mount Bethel, PA 18343.
