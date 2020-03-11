Home

Shadur A. Borden

Shadur A. Borden Obituary
Shadur A. Borden
03/09/2020
Shadur A. Borden 45 of Pocono Summit, Pa. died on Monday March 9, 2020. He was the loving husband of Julie (Dawson) Borden. He was the son of Regina Borden. Shadur was a resident of the Pocono Summit area for the past 5 years. He was employed in the security field for several years and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his wife Julie he is survived by his children: Jasmine, Alexander, Octavia and Shadur Borden Jr., sibling's, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
