Shailbala Bhatt11/02/1930 - 05/28/2020Shailbala Bhatt, 89, of Hamilton Township, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at home.Born on November 2, 1930 in India, she was the daughter of the late Krishnaprasad and Jayakuvar (Mehta) Bhatt.She was principal at a girls school in India.Surviving are her husband, Dilip Bhatt; her children and their spouses, Dr. Drupad and Mrs Raksha Bhatt, Mr. Devendra Desai and Mrs. Ushma Desai, and Mr. Rahul and Mrs. Harsha Bhatt; and her grandchildren, Rutvij Bhatt, Ravij Bhatt, Matthew Brooks, Rushi Desai, Jaya Bhatt-Brooks, Sonal Desai, Shivani Bhatt and Chinmaya Sharma, Nirali Bhatt, and Sohum Bhatt.Private services and cremation took place on Saturday, May 30th.