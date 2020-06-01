Shailbala Bhatt
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shailbala's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shailbala Bhatt
11/02/1930 - 05/28/2020
Shailbala Bhatt, 89, of Hamilton Township, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at home.
Born on November 2, 1930 in India, she was the daughter of the late Krishnaprasad and Jayakuvar (Mehta) Bhatt.
She was principal at a girls school in India.
Surviving are her husband, Dilip Bhatt; her children and their spouses, Dr. Drupad and Mrs Raksha Bhatt, Mr. Devendra Desai and Mrs. Ushma Desai, and Mr. Rahul and Mrs. Harsha Bhatt; and her grandchildren, Rutvij Bhatt, Ravij Bhatt, Matthew Brooks, Rushi Desai, Jaya Bhatt-Brooks, Sonal Desai, Shivani Bhatt and Chinmaya Sharma, Nirali Bhatt, and Sohum Bhatt.
Private services and cremation took place on Saturday, May 30th.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved