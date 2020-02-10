|
Sharon Ann Wichman
06/06/1943 - 02/05/2020
Sharon Ann (Hewitt) Wichman passed away peacefully at Pocono Medical Center surrounded by her children and grandchildren the morning of February 5th. She was the daughter of the late Carolynn Jane and Herman Hewitt.
Sharon was born June 6, 1943. As a military child, she moved around a lot. She met and fell in love with Robert Lewis Wichman in Cincinnati while working as a nanny for a local family. They were married June 14, 1969 in Tuscan, AZ. While living in Cincinnati she worked in the large cat nursery at the Cincinnati Zoo. She and Rob lived in many places while their children, Jane and Ron were young, and finally settled down in the Poconos.
As a home health aide she worked for VNA and also Beck-N-Call for many years, where she loving cared for patients and made lasting relationships. She touched the lives of families and was regularly recognized by many. She leaves behind her loving husband and best friend, Rob, with whom she just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her sister-in-law and husband, Laurie and Robert Sturm, brother Butch and wife Judy of Arizona, sister Sue and her husband Paul Burnett of Az., her daughter Michelle Jane and husband Wilfried E. Rolappe of Kunkletown and her son Ronald and his wife Michelle of Sciota. She loved her nine grandchildren Ronald Jr, Mika (and partner Chad), Christopher, Chaska, Tate, Kathryn, Nasha, Emma and Liam and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent c/o Jane Rolappe P.O.Box 515, Kunkletown, PA 18058. In lieu of flowers please make donations to either the Villalobos Rescue Center at www.vrcpitbull.com/how-you-can-help/donations or the Cincinnati Zoo at [email protected]
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020