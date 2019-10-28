Home

Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535

Sharon C. (Franks) Storm

Sharon C. (Franks) Storm Obituary
Sharon C. (Franks) Storm
10/26/2019
Sharon C. ( Franks) Storm, 67, of Tobyhanna, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of the late Richard C. Storm, who passed away in 2017.
Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Stout) Strzepa.
Sharon tended bar at the Kuebler Mountain Hotel on Main Street in Tobyhanna for most of her life. She also worked in surveying with her husband, before his passing.
She is survived by her sister, "Josi" Strzepa-Jeter of Astatula, Florida; uncle, Kenneth Stout of Lakeland, Florida; niece, Amanda Lockett of Eustis, Florida; and beloved friend, MaryAnn Keiper of Pocono Lake. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons: Eddie and Peter Marshall.
There will be a visitation Thursday, October 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Kenneth Cathcart will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
