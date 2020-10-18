Sharon Dukes12/22/1941 - 07/13/2020It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Gail Dukes announce her passing on July 13, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sharon had suffered a major stroke in 2010 which left her paralyzed and unable to speak. In the weeks preceding her death, Sharon suffered several neurological episodes that ultimately lead to her passing.Sharon was an excellent baker and had made a name for herself by selling her baked goods through two local restaurant chains in Winston Salem, NC.Sharon was a very proud and loving mother of three daughters. In September 2011 she suffered the loss of her oldest daughter, Natalie Gail Dukes after a life long battle with Sickle Cell Disease.Sharon will be remembered as a loving, kind, caring and giving mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by two daughters, Colleen Isom and Waleyia Dukes and her grandson Kevin Pinckney.City of Oaks Funeral Home and Cremations4900 Green Road, Raleigh, NC 27616