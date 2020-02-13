|
Sharon J. Smits
8/6/1938 - 2/11/2020
Sharon J. Smits, 81, of Tannersville, died Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the wife of Wim C. Smits with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Born on August 6, 1938 in Weehawken, NJ, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Jordan) Bradley and lived in Monroe County since 1991, moving from Butler, NJ.
In her earlier years she was a visiting health nurse; and later worked in retail at J.C.Penny and Coach.
Sharon was a member of the Red Hat Society; and because of her cardiac condition she helped others by volunteering with "Heart to Heart" at Pocono Medical Center.
In addition to her husband, surviving are two children, Tracey Smits-Suk and husband John of East Stroudsburg and Steven Smits and wife Kelly of Bloomingdale, NJ; and three grandchildren, Carissa Smits of East Stroudsburg and Kelsey Smits and Kaitlyn Smits both of Bloomingdale, NJ.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to at .
