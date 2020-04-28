|
|
Sharon L. Possinger
8/26/1947 - 4/20/2020
Sharon L. Possinger, 72, of Stroudsburg, died suddenly on Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at their winter home in Titusville, FL. She was the wife of Michael L. Possinger with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
Born on August 26, 1947 in Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Howard G. and Genevieve (Fish) Smith and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
Sharon, along with her family, owned and operated H.G. Smith Vault Company and Crematory.
She was a lifetime member of the former Grace Lutheran Church in East Stroudsburg.
In addition to her husband, surviving are two sons, Richard Possinger and wife Pamela of Stroudsburg and Chad Possinger and wife Melissa of East Stroudsburg; six grandchildren, Dillon, Sara, Hanna, Austin, Hannah and Megan; two sisters, Helen Paul of East Stroudsburg and Marion Powell of Colonial Heights, VA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin L. Smith and Howard O. Smith; and a sister, Barbara Smith.
Due to current health concerns, services and burial will be private at Stroudsburg Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020