Sharon M. Anewalt11/27/2020Sharon M. Anewalt, 65, of Gilbert, passed away Friday, November 27 in St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton Campus.Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the loving daughter of Ruth Ann (Borger) Anewalt and the late John H. Anewalt.She was a member of Salem UCC in Gilbert.Sharon was born with Cerebral Palsy. Even with her disability, it never stopped her from helping out the community. She was a volunteer at Brookmont Health Care Center for eighteen years, and also worked at Burnley Workshop in Snydersville for a couple years. She always had to be doing something with her hands. She enjoyed folding the bulletins and newsletters for the Salem UCC Church. She would cut out coupons from the paper for people to shop with. She also saved Campbell Soup labels for Head Start. Another hobby she enjoyed was building pot holders. She was the poster child for the Easter Seal Society, and would attend various Easter Seal camps every summer. Most of all, she was a loving and caring daughter, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, John H. Anewalt Jr. of PA, and two sisters, Fayelene Burger of Kresgeville, and Kelly Anewalt of Gilbert. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edith and Luther Borger, and Marion and Horace Anewalt.A closed casket visitation will be held on Friday, November 4 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. David Felker officiating. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.Kresge Funeral Home