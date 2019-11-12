|
Shaun Michael Moen
11/10/2019
Shaun Michael Moen, 34 years old, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born to Kevin and Georgann Moen in Newton, he lived in Sussex County most of his life before moving to East Stroudsburg, PA.
Shaun was a graduate of Sussex County Vo-tech in Sparta in 2004, studying culinary arts then earned his Emergency Medical Technician classification and worked as an EMT as well as volunteering for Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad and the Sussex First Aid Squad. Shaun was a devoted Miami Dolphins, NASCAR, and WWE fan, loved spending time with his family, was active with his church and always helping others.
Shaun is predeceased by his father, Kevin C. Moen(2007) and his Paternal grandparents and is the beloved husband of Nicole Moen of East Stroudsburg, PA. Devoted father of Gabriella Moen of Wantage Twp., NJ and Kevin Moen of East Stroudsburg, PA. Loving son of Georgann Moen of Vernon Twp., NJ. Dearly loved in-laws Martin and Kathleen Colon of East Stroudsburg, PA. Dear brother of Elizabeth Weite of Hamburg, NJ and Samantha Gall of Sussex, NJ. Cherished grandson of Georgann and Dale Meyer of Wantage Twp., NJ. Grandson-in-law of Kathleen Stutzner of East Stroudsburg, PA. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and many friends.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts towards the children or the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, 1-800-622-9010 https://www.kidney.org/ Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019