Shayne Megan Olszyk
02/24/1980 - 01/14/2020
Shayne Megan Olszyk, 39, of Jackson Township, died comfortably at home on January 14, 2020, surrounded by family after a year-long battle with cervical cancer. She fought courageously every day, never letting anything break her spirit.
Shayne had a smile that lit up the room, a personality that turned all she met into instant friends, and the biggest heart - dropping everything to help those she loved. She loved spending time at the beach, coordinating the next great celebration or adventure, and following her beloved Chicago Bears.
Born on February 24, 1980 in Belleville, NJ, she lived in Monroe County since 1981, a resident of Tannersville, Reeders, Henryville and ultimately Neola.
A 1998 graduate of Pocono Mountain High School, she worked as a bus monitor for the District for the last 15 years.
Surviving are her partner, Karen Stone at home; mother, Susan (Jones) Olszyk of Henryville; father and stepmother, Christopher Sr. and Rosemarie Olszyk of Moscow; three siblings, Christopher Olszyk, Jr. and wife Kristen of Plymouth Meeting, Dustin Olszyk of Henryville and Taylor Olszyk of Henryville; two nephews, Chase Olszyk and Luke Olszyk; a niece and god daughter, Maya Olszyk; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and beloved animals Bailey, Marley and BooBoo.
Viewing hours will be from 1:00 to 3:00PM and 5:00 to 8:00PM (with a service at 7:30PM) on Friday, January 17, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shayne's honor to the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center, c/o Lehigh Valley Health Network - Pocono Foundation; and/or the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020