Sherwood A. Gower Jr.
02/09/1948 - 01/01/2020
Sherwood A. "Skeet" Gower Jr., 71, of Saylorsburg, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by his family at Cornerstone Living in New Tripoli. He was the loving husband of Gloria (Tabella) Gower with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Born on February 9, 1948 in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Sherwood A. Sr. and Elizabeth (Singer) Gower and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
A woodworker by profession and passion, Sherwood spent many happy hours in his woodworking shop creating one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture for family and friends. He also had a passion for classic cars and restored several. Sherwood belonged to the Monroe County Cruisers car club and Pocono Area Corvette Club; was an avid hunter; and belonged to the Pocono Paradise Gun Club.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, Christopher Gower and wife Kimberly of Kunkletown and Mary Palmieri and husband Michael of Saylorsburg; a sister, Anna Lee of East Stroudsburg; a brother, James Gower of Stroudsburg; and nieces and nephews. Sherwood was very proud of his four grandchildren: Julia Gower, Ashley Palmieri, Briana Palmieri and Matthew Palmieri; and he loved talking about all of their accomplishments. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bryant.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Monday, January 6th, from 3:30-7:30 PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be contributed to the Altzheimer's Association on-line at , or by mail to: Alzheier's Association, 225 N.Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020