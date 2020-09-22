1/
Shirley Ann Bishop
09/20/2020
Shirley Ann Bishop, 79 of East Stroudsburg passed away on Sunday September 20th 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bushkill, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn (Mohnal) Labar. She was a longtime employee of Weis Market until her retirement. She is survived by her son Frank Bishop, daughters Brenda Callahan, Sue Franklin, and Lisa Wright. Grandchildren Nichole Patterson, Andrew Gould, Crystal Callahan, Frank Bishop, Christopher Bishop, Nicholas Bishop, John Wright, Celeste Wright and Destiny Wright. And 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Bishop, granddaughter Brandy Womack, sister Elaine Singer, brothers Herbert, Robert, Edward, Charles and James Labar. She loved spending time with her great grandchildren, they brought so much joy to her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and playing her computer games.
A viewing will be held from 12:00pm until 1:00pm on Thursday, September 22 at Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg. The service will begin at 1:00pm and burial will take place immediately after at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services - Stroudsburg
401 N Fifth Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-2999
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Fly High Momma Shirley, You were loved by all. You were a true blue person. Ill miss you.
Love Katie Hanna
Kate
Friend
