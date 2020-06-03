Shirley C. Cramer
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley C. Cramer
05/28/1923 - 06/02/2020
Shirley C. Cramer, 97, of Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 while in the loving care of Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of 58 years to the late Herbert E. Cramer whom passed away in 2007.
Born May 28, 1923 in Stroudsburg she was a daughter of the late Herman and Louisa M. (Neipert) Pensyl.
She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High Schools class of 1941. Her first job was at JJ. Newbury for 1 year and then for the Line Material Company as head of billing for 10 years. Then in 1987 she worked at Tannersville Elementary School as a cook for 17 years. Shirley enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, gardening and family.
She was a member of Analomink United Methodist Church and the Analomink Ladies Society.
Survivors include daughters; Linda Martzall and husband Terry of Birdsboro, PA and Cindy Hammond and husband Hal of Fountain Inn, SC. grandchildren; Abbey Caldwell (Michael), Adam Wiant (Kaylyn), Matthew Wiant (Rachael) great-grandchildren; Ella, Oliver and Simon Caldwell, Conner, Isla and Adalynn Wiant, Ava and Caleb Wiant, and Marissa Michols.
Due to recent health concerns the family will be having private graveside services at the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
5704218383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved