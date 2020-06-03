Shirley C. Cramer

05/28/1923 - 06/02/2020

Shirley C. Cramer, 97, of Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 while in the loving care of Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of 58 years to the late Herbert E. Cramer whom passed away in 2007.

Born May 28, 1923 in Stroudsburg she was a daughter of the late Herman and Louisa M. (Neipert) Pensyl.

She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High Schools class of 1941. Her first job was at JJ. Newbury for 1 year and then for the Line Material Company as head of billing for 10 years. Then in 1987 she worked at Tannersville Elementary School as a cook for 17 years. Shirley enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, gardening and family.

She was a member of Analomink United Methodist Church and the Analomink Ladies Society.

Survivors include daughters; Linda Martzall and husband Terry of Birdsboro, PA and Cindy Hammond and husband Hal of Fountain Inn, SC. grandchildren; Abbey Caldwell (Michael), Adam Wiant (Kaylyn), Matthew Wiant (Rachael) great-grandchildren; Ella, Oliver and Simon Caldwell, Conner, Isla and Adalynn Wiant, Ava and Caleb Wiant, and Marissa Michols.

Due to recent health concerns the family will be having private graveside services at the Stroudsburg Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301.

