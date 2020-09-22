Shirley Gitler06/26/1950 - 09/19/2020Shirley Virginia (Clos) Gitler died peacefully on September 19, 2020 at the Cornerstone Hospice House in Clermont, FL.Shirley is survived by her loving Husband, Gerald "Pete" Gitler of 51 years; and her four daughters; Margaret Gitler of Blandon, PA; Lori Gitler and Kayla Martins of Saylorsburg, PA; Dawn (Gitler) Leeson and her Husband Matthew Leeson of Bel Air, MD; Amy Gitler and Ryan Setzer of Easton, PA; Her two grandchildren Mackenzie and Braden Leeson of Bel Air, MD; And many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her Mother, Father and Sister Debra Kulik.Shirley was born in Passaic, NJ on June 26th, 1950 to Peter and Virginia Clos. Shirley was raised in Clifton, NJ and was a proud member of the Clifton Mustang class of 1968.It was love at first sight when she met and fell in love with Pete in 1969, telling her friend that first night "I'm going to marry him!" They met in February and were married by August recently celebrating 51 years of marriage. They have an enviable love story of devotion, fun, and laughter through their years together.Shirley and Pete moved to the Pocono's in 1972 where they raised 4 daughters; A devoted Mother and active community participant Shirley served as President of the PTA, Girl Scout Leader, Jackson Twp. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary member, YMCA Softball Coach, PM Marching Band Booster, Pupil Transportation Association of Pennsylvania member and supported the annual Bus Rodeo competition.Shirley cared for her community as a School Bus Driver for Pocono Mtn. School District for 14 years driving buses "Sweet 16" and "57" through Neola, Reeders and Tannersville. She loved driving for the marching band trips and helping students. She served as a leader for her local PSEA Union. Shirley was later promoted to Bus Dispatcher for 8 years where she had a passion for helping people get their school bus driver's license as a CDL Instructor.Shirley and Pete took three trips around the USA in their motorcoach seeing 47 states! She and Pete belong to a wonderful community, Citrus Valley in Clermont, FL with many close friends that they enjoy traveling with.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL and Cornerstone Hospice House, Clermont, FL.A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania for family and friends to celebrate Shirley's life this fall. An announcement will be made on family facebook pages.Cremation Choices921 South Highway 27, Minneola, FL 34715