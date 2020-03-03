|
Shirley Josephine Arnold
12/27/1941 - 02/28/2020
Mrs. Shirley Josephine Arnold died peacefully on February 28th, 2020 in Allentown, P.A. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y, on December 27th, 1941. She was married to Henry William Albitz Jr., whom she had four children with: Elizabeth Albitz, William Albitz, Matthew Albitz and Martin Albitz. She later remarried to Vincent Arnold Sr., whom she had another child with: Vincent Arnold Jr.. They were happily married for 40 years. After moving to Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, she began working for Weiler, where she retired as a factory worker.
Shirley devoted her life to her family and they will always remember her as a kind, gentle, and loving member who encouraged them to pursue their goals and dreams.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Vincent Arnold Sr.; her children: Elizabeth Albitz/Stolfa/Martinez and husband Joseph Martinez, William Albitz and wife Stacey Albitz, Matthew Albitz and wife Carol Albitz, Martin Albitz and Vincent Arnold Jr.; her siblings, Michael Schwartz and wife Amelia Schwartz; her grandchildren Luigi Stolfa, Nicholas Stolfa Jr., Elizabeth Stolfa, Alexander Albitz, Baylee Albitz, Carson Albitz, Kathryn Albitz, Madelyn Albitz, Tiffany Arnold and Dylan James. She is preceded in death by her parents Ruth Brown and Martin Brown.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on March 14th, 2020 at Equip Ministries Church - 2936 Route 611, Tannersville, P.A 18372, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shirley Josephine Arnold's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The .
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020