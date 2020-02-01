|
Shirley M. Bisher
12/30/1934 - 01/31/2020
Shirley M. Bisher, 85, of Bethlehem, Pa., passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Country Meadows, Bethlehem.
Shirley was born December 30, 1934, in North Lebanon, Pa. a daughter of the late Claude and Silva (Koppenhaver) Brown.
She was the widow of Glenwood E. Bisher, who passed in 2017. Shirley was a graduate of Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Pa., and a graduate of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Bethlehem, Pa. She was employed as a registered nurse at the former Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg, Pa. Shirley was a former volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Bangor, Pa.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Amy MacDonald, wife of Tim, of New Albany, Pa., Diane Goldstein, wife of Phil, of Mahopac, N.Y., Jennifer Jensen, wife of Steen, of Stroudsburg, Pa., a son, Andrew J. Bisher, husband of Maryellen, of Bangor, Pa.; six grandchildren, Adam, Marc, Kevin, Allison, Montana, and Colin; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Thomas, John, Eleanor, and Denver.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4 Lillian Lane, "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, Pa., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael J. Scholtes officiating.
Burial will be held in the East Bangor Cemetery, East Bangor, Pa.
Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2445 Lake Minsi Drive, Bangor, PA 18013.
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
4 Lillian Lane, "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, Pa. 18013
gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020